Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Montenegro On National Day

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Montenegro On National Day


2025-07-13 09:05:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the government and people of Montenegro on the occasion of their National Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the FM on its official X account.

The post reads:

Congratulations to Montenegro and its people on the National Day! Happy National Day, Montenegro".

