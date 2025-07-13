Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Vs England 3Rd Test Team India Arrives At Lord's For Day 4 Clash


2025-07-13 09:00:54
Team India reached the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London for Day 4 of the 3rd Test against England. After an intense Day 3, England will resume their second innings at 2/0, chasing a competitive total. With the series finely poised, all eyes are on Day 4's play, expected to be crucial in shaping the Test's outcome. Tensions run high as both sides fight for dominance.

