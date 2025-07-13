Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Landslide Blocks Manali Highway Near Pandoh, Himachal


2025-07-13 09:00:54
Landslide near the 4-mile mark in Pandoh has blocked the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, stranding vehicles and disrupting travel. Restoration work is ongoing. Authorities urge travelers to avoid the route and use alternatives. No casualties have been reported yet.

