Landslide Blocks Manali Highway Near Pandoh, Himachal

Landslide near the 4-mile mark in Pandoh has blocked the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, stranding vehicles and disrupting travel. Restoration work is ongoing. Authorities urge travelers to avoid the route and use alternatives. No casualties have been reported yet.

