German Foreign Minister Warns of Russia’s Strategy
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated on Saturday that Russia aims to “divide Europe from within,” highlighting that Moscow refuses to allow peaceful coexistence.
“We should not fool ourselves; we are not at war with Russia. But this does not mean Russia allows us to live in peace,” Wadephul remarked in an interview with a newspaper, addressing current global challenges.
He accused Moscow of extensive militarization efforts, combined with cyberattacks, sabotage, and campaigns spreading disinformation.
The minister underlined Germany’s efforts to bolster its defenses against these dangers, saying, “We must be so strong, militarily and socially, that the idea of attacking us or our partners doesn’t even occur to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”
Wadephul pointed out that Russia is continuing its aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing that Kyiv is prepared for peace, but Moscow is not.
He further asserted that Putin aims to undermine NATO, though the alliance remains more united and robust than ever.
On the issue of the Gaza Strip, Wadephul stated that Israel’s security is a duty for Germany, yet adherence to international law is “the other side of the same coin.”
