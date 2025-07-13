When Sara Ali Khan Spoke About Being A 'Miser'
A resurfaced video from one of the shows of actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shows the actress and her 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-actor Vicky Kaushal discussing her nature to save money.
During the show, Sara said,“I promise you. I don't think you can find a more miserly person than me. We are talking about a bar in Vicky's house. But I have been talking about a car in my house for the past three years. And I haven't even brought it yet. So, I mean, my miserliness is limitless”.
Vicky chimed in, as he said,“I would like to tell you a story. We did a shooting in Indore. Her mom, Amrita Singhji, had come for a few days. One day, I saw that she was scolding her mom. Then I asked her what had happened. I thought it was a personal space. She said, mom is not smart. She has brought a towel worth Rs. 1,600”.
Sara said,“There are free towels in the vanity van. They hang two or three of them every day. Use one of them. Who buys a towel worth Rs. 1,600?”.
Earlier, Sara had shared that she was surprised by director Anurag Basu's process of putting the film together, and it happened throughout the entirety of filming.
The actress said that the director gives a lot of space to his actors, which results in magical moments in front of the camera.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro In Dino' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is currently playing in cinemas.
