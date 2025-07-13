Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Visits China Ahead of SCO Summit

2025-07-13 08:45:41
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in Beijing on Sunday, as China prepares to organize a high-level gathering of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers in the upcoming week.

In a post on Telegram, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Lavrov’s arrival in China.

He is scheduled to participate in the SCO Foreign Ministers Council session on Tuesday, representing Moscow during the multilateral discussions.

Lavrov's journey to China follows his recent three-day stop in North Korea’s coastal city of Wonsan.

There, he held discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as well as his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the SCO Foreign Ministers Council is set to convene in the city of Tianjin on July 15.

