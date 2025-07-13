FIFA Club WC: PSG Are Amazing But Chelsea Will Suprise A Lot Of People, Says James
PSG were already one of the favourites heading into this tournament but their resounding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semi-final has just increased the tag even further.
However, Chelsea will go into the final full of confidence. The Blues have won 13 of the last 15 matches in all competitions, losing only at Newcastle and to Flamengo, when they were reduced to ten men.
Enzo Maresca's side has recorded seven clean sheets during this period, qualified for the Champions League and won the Conference League on their way to the Club World Cup final.
"We are expecting a tough game, don't get me wrong, they're an amazing team, but we are an amazing team and I think we will surprise a lot of people. We have come a long way in our journey from where we started, and we are all looking forward to the game," said James to Chelsea's media team.
Chelsea have created more attempts on goal than any other side in the tournament and have scored the second-highest total (14), with only PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City finding the net more times (16).
With PSG scoring the most and conceding the least, it is hardly a surprise Luiz Enrique's side is favourites but it won't change much about the way the Blues prepare for this clash, as explained by James.
"Stats, data, favourites, not favourites, it doesn't mean much to me or the team. It is something that makes other people happy. This is two great young sides playing against each other on the biggest stage and we are going to go toe-to-toe," James stated.
When asked how the team will prepare, James added, "I think we will prepare as if we're playing another game. It's a final, but we prepare every game like we want to win."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment