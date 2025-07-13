403
Türkiye Reinforces Anti-Terror Efforts
(MENAFN) In a recent phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's ongoing commitment to eliminating terrorism both within the nation and across the broader region.
He highlighted the country's latest initiative, titled "terror-free Türkiye," as a significant step toward achieving this goal.
This communication was reported by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During the discussion, President Erdogan underlined that the campaign against terrorism will persist with unwavering determination.
In response, Al Nahyan conveyed his belief that the "terror-free Türkiye" mission would play a crucial role in enhancing the stability of the region.
He also offered his best wishes for the initiative’s successful fulfillment.
President Erdogan further pointed to the productive outcomes of the strategic cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE.
He emphasized that this partnership has shown promising results across a range of areas, especially in the defense sector and innovative technologies.
The potential for even deeper collaboration remains strong, he noted.
In addition, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara is attentively following the peace dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which began in Abu Dhabi.
He affirmed that Türkiye will continue to back all efforts aimed at securing enduring peace in the Caucasus region.
