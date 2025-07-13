Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Messi Leads Inter Miami to Dramatic Win Over Nashville

2025-07-13 08:33:35
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi delivered decisive goals before and after halftime to lead Inter Miami to a narrow 2-1 victory over Nashville in a Major League Soccer showdown on Sunday.

The Argentine star opened the scoring with a precise low free-kick that took a fortunate deflection off the Nashville wall, sending the ball into the far corner.

Nashville responded when Hany Mukhtar leveled the score by heading in Andy Najar’s well-placed cross at the near post.

However, Inter Miami reclaimed the lead in the 62nd minute thanks to Messi, who capitalized on a loose pass from Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis and calmly finished from 12 yards out.

This performance pushed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's season tally to 16 goals and six assists across 15 MLS appearances.

"There aren't very many words. It's incredible what he continues to do," Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano told reporters. "I've said it a thousand times; he is the flag for our team and our leader. He shows us the way to compete."

Following the win, Inter Miami sits fifth in the 15-team Eastern Conference standings with 38 points from 19 matches, trailing leader Philadelphia by five points but holding three games in hand.

