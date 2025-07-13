Shooting WC: Lakshay, Neeru Fall Short As India's Campaign Ends
The second Indian pair of Zoravar Singh Sandhu (21,23,24) and Preeti Rajak (23,24,23) combined for a tally of 138 to finish in 22nd spot.
Four teams, Australia, Great Britain and both the Spanish teams topped the qualifications with identical tallies of 143.
Indian pair of Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris had won a bronze in the Trap Mixed Team event at the previous Nicosia Shotgun World Cup. The event will be held for the first time in the Olympics at Los Angeles in 2028.
On Saturday, National Games champion Neeru Dhanda reached a first-ever World Cup final to finish a creditable fourth in women's trap, on the penultimate day.
Having taken the sixth and final qualifying spot by virtue of winning (2-1) a shoot-off over last year's New Delhi World Cup Final winner Alessia Iezzi (Italy), Neeru eventually went out due to a higher bib number. Australia's Laetisha Scanlan won gold with 45 hits.
While Neeru continued from her brilliant fourth-place finish in the women's trap a day earlier to miss just one target out of her 75, Lakshay had a blip in the second series, where he missed six, which eventually cost a shot at a podium finish.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment