403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Karol Nawrocki Demands Ukraine to Allow Exhumations
(MENAFN) Poland’s president-elect, Karol Nawrocki, has appealed to Kiev to authorize a “full-scale” excavation of the remains of individuals who perished in the ethnic purges carried out by Ukrainian Nazi allies during World War II, a tragedy widely known as the Volyn massacre.
Speaking during a commemorative event on Friday, Nawrocki emphasized that Poles are “waiting for this truth” and that their families “are still suffering from the trauma that happened 82 years ago.”
At the remembrance ceremony, Nawrocki addressed the historical atrocities committed by members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) between 1943 and 1945 in the regions of Volhynia and Eastern Galicia.
During this period, approximately 100,000 ethnic Poles lost their lives. Both the UPA and OUN collaborated closely with Nazi Germany in carrying out the brutal campaign.
Nawrocki expressed his strong disapproval of the continued restrictions preventing Poles from honoring the deceased, saying he cannot accept that they are “denied the right to bury the victims of the Volyn genocide.”
According to him, the victims' spirits “cry out for a grave, they cry out for a tomb… for memory,” and as Poland’s incoming head of state, he feels duty-bound to “speak with their voice.”
The remarks were reported by a news agency, emphasizing the president-elect’s commitment to acknowledging historical suffering and seeking justice for Polish victims of past atrocities.
Speaking during a commemorative event on Friday, Nawrocki emphasized that Poles are “waiting for this truth” and that their families “are still suffering from the trauma that happened 82 years ago.”
At the remembrance ceremony, Nawrocki addressed the historical atrocities committed by members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) between 1943 and 1945 in the regions of Volhynia and Eastern Galicia.
During this period, approximately 100,000 ethnic Poles lost their lives. Both the UPA and OUN collaborated closely with Nazi Germany in carrying out the brutal campaign.
Nawrocki expressed his strong disapproval of the continued restrictions preventing Poles from honoring the deceased, saying he cannot accept that they are “denied the right to bury the victims of the Volyn genocide.”
According to him, the victims' spirits “cry out for a grave, they cry out for a tomb… for memory,” and as Poland’s incoming head of state, he feels duty-bound to “speak with their voice.”
The remarks were reported by a news agency, emphasizing the president-elect’s commitment to acknowledging historical suffering and seeking justice for Polish victims of past atrocities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment