Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 promotes healthy living and ramps up excitement during Abu Dhabi Summer Sports
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 July 2025: The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is proudly participating at Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, located at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, to promote healthy lifestyles and build excitement for next year’s landmark Games.
The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is set to be the largest and most diverse international sports event ever held in the Middle East. It will take place across the UAE from February 6-15, with more than 25,000 expected participants competing across 33 sports, including four traditional sports that celebrate the nation’s rich heritage. The event will create a platform for social connection, healthy living, pride in the UAE and excellence that transcends age limits.
The Open Masters' presence at Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, running from June 5 to August 21 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, offers several engagement points. These include a dedicated booth where participants and volunteers can sign up for the Games and discover their overarching purpose, reinforcing its vision and underscoring the critical importance of active living for older generations.
The Open Masters Games team is working with the wider wellness ecosystem to promote healthy, active lifestyles in line with the UAE’s vision, as expressed in initiatives such as the National Sports Strategy – 2031, which aspires to increase the proportion of people practising diverse sports to 71 per cent of the population.
