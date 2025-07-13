403
Bikaner's Culinary Heritage preserved through Food Festival at iLEAD
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Kolkata, 12th July 2025: The Ladies Wing of Gangashahr Nagrik Parishad (GNP) recently organized a food festival competition at iLEAD, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Gangashahr, Bikaner. The event aimed to preserve and document traditional dishes, some of which were on the verge of being forgotten.
Rare Dishes on Display with Twenty-two participants prepared a variety of dishes, from starters to desserts, that are representative of Bikaner's cultural identity. The dishes were judged by a panel of esteemed judges, including Mr. Pradip Chopra, Mrs. Pratiti Chopra and Mrs. Sangeeta Chopra.
The dishes were evaluated based on four parameters:
1. Novelty and Rarity: The uniqueness and rarity of the dish.
2. Presentation: The visual appeal and presentation of the dish.
3. Culinary Significance: The importance and significance of the dish in Bikaneri cuisine.
4. Taste and Appreciation: The flavor, texture, and overall appreciation of the dish.
The ultimate goal of the food festival is to document these rare dishes in a book, preserving the culinary heritage of Gangashahr, Bikaner for posterity. The book will feature recipes, cooking methods, and the cultural significance of each dish.
The food festival was a resounding success, highlighting the importance of preserving traditional cuisine and promoting cultural heritage. The Ladies Wing of Gangashahr Nagrik Parishad is commended for their efforts in organizing this event and promoting Bikaner's rich culinary legacy.
