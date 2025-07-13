Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ELEVATE Expands Worldwide as ICAIRE Aims to Empower 25,000 Women in AI


2025-07-13 08:13:15
(MENAFN- TRACCS) The International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), a UNESCO Category II Center based in Riyadh, has officially launched the second phase of its global initiative, ELEVATE, aimed at training 25,000 women worldwide in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, the initiative provides women across the globe with access to practical AI training, mentorship by international experts, and globally recognized certifications — all designed to foster inclusive participation in the digital economy.
This initiative reflects ICAIRE’s commitment to promoting equal access to future skills, advancing responsible innovation, and addressing the global gender gap in the AI field.
The program is open to women from all educational and cultural backgrounds and is delivered in English through a flexible virtual platform to ensure wide accessibility.
Participants will gain knowledge in machine learning, computer vision, cloud computing, data analysis, and AI ethics, while also benefiting from personalized mentorship and opportunities to apply AI in real-world contexts.
“ELEVATE is not just a training program — it’s a global movement to empower women with the tools, confidence, and opportunities to shape the future of technology,” said the ICAIRE team.
Women around the world can now register for free at:


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

