President El-Sisi Meets Angolan President In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Angolan President João Lourenço on the sidelines of the President's participation in the seventh session of the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit, held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi lauded the current Angolan presidency of the African Union and Angola's commitment to strengthening joint African action across various sectors.

The Angolan president confirmed his appreciation for the President and Egypt's central and historic role in the African continent and in working within the framework of the African Union.

The meeting addressed the situation of peace and security in Africa, as well as ways to consolidate the foundations of stability across the continent. The meeting covered the issues of the Horn of Africa, Sudan, the Sahel, and the Nile Basin.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explore broader prospects for cooperation in various fields, building on the momentum relations between the two countries have gained, in addition to keenness to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for prosperity and development.

