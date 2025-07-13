Karni Sena Blocks Bhopal-Indore Highway, Demands Release Of State President Jeevan Singh Police Resort To Lathi-Charge
Earlier in June, Karni Sena's Jeevan Singh Sherpur was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in a case related to extortion and assault. Police had alleged that the Jeevan Singh Sherpur was booked after he reached a liquor shop on 26 June along with associates and sought ₹1 lakh per month from those running the outlet.
Adding more, the police said that when the staff of the outlet refused to entertain Sherpur's extortion demand they were assaulted and subjected to casteist abuse. The police added that the incident took place in Behpur village.
Additional SP Jaiveer Singh said, as quoted by PTI, "The SDM is present here; they (referring to the protestors) have been removed. We are also finding out the details of the vehicles that have been seized. At present, the situation is under control."
Meanwhile, Karni Sena, an organisation that claims to represent the Rajput community, members alleged that police arrested Jeevan Singh Sherpur in a fraud case by taking money.
On 5 July, when the Karni Sena members protested in the same manner at Mandsaur and police booked several people.
Those booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are Sherpur, Pushpendra Singh, Indrapal Singh, Nagendra Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Sachin and Devi Singh, he said. Sherpur, who led the protest during the day, refuted the allegations and claimed police had registered a false FIR against him. Sherpur has 12 cases against his name in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Neemuch districts, as per police.
More to come..
