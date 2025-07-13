Lawyer Shot In Patna By Unidentified Assailants, Dies During Treatment

MENAFN - Live Mint) A lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Bihar's Patna on Sunday, July 13.

According to Parichay Kumar, SP Patna East, the victim, Jitendra Mahato, was shot at by unidentified assailants. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.“Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died,” he said.

Kumar, citing the victim's family, said Mahato would visit the area of attack daily for a cup of tea,“Today, he went to drink tea, he was shot at... Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot.”

The identities of the criminals and their motives behind this incident are being investigated.

“All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined... The case is being investigated from every angle,” the SP said.

Interestingly, Kumar revealed that although Mahato was a lawyer, he had not practiced law for the last two years.