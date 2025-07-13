Multi-Instrumentalist Nate Franchesco Bridges Generations & Genres With Bold New Collaborations
Coming off the heels of“55 Hot Rod Revisited” - a blistering country-rockabilly track featuring violin virtuoso Oleg Bezuglov - Franchesco pivoted seamlessly into soul territory with a lush instrumental cover of“Feel Like Makin' Love,” anchored by the soaring sax work of jazz artist Ivan Rodriguez. Now, he pushes boundaries even further with“West Coast Dollaz,” a gritty modern crossover that teams Franchesco's intricate funk guitar grooves with 18-year-old vocalist & rapper Benji, showcasing the next generation of talent.
“It's about staying fearless and building something timeless,” says Franchesco.“I grew up obsessed with every style under the sun - rock, jazz, soul, funk, even country. It's only natural for me to put that all into my catalog. Working with young artists like Benji or trading lines with classically trained players like Oleg or Ivan keeps me sharp and evolving.”
Franchesco's relentless versatility is quickly becoming his hallmark. While most artists stick to safe lanes, he's building a legacy that ties generations together - from old-school instrumentals tracked on his portable Zoom rigs, to modern hip-hop collabs that connect him to today's street sound.
With a verified Google artist presence and consistent new releases hitting Spotify, Apple, and beyond, Nate Franchesco is cementing his place as a true all-around musician - one who refuses to be boxed in.
For more on Nate Franchesco and his upcoming genre-bending projects, visit natefranchescoofficial.
