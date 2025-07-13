403
Messi Breaks MLS Record
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi has set a new Major League Soccer milestone by becoming the first player to score multiple goals in five consecutive matches.
His latest two-goal performance helped Inter Miami secure a 2-1 victory over Nashville on Saturday.
The Argentine striker netted a goal in both halves of the match, bringing his season tally to 16 goals in 16 appearances.
This feat puts him level with Nashville’s Sam Surridge at the top of the league’s scoring leaderboard.
Messi began his scoring streak in May with back-to-back braces against Montreal and Columbus, prior to joining Inter Miami at the Club World Cup.
During that tournament, the 38-year-old scored a single goal across four games, helping his team reach the last 16.
Upon his return to the MLS, Messi continued his dominant form, recording successive doubles against Montreal, New England Revolution, and now Nashville.
His first goal came 17 minutes into the match at Fort Lauderdale, where he fired a low free-kick through the wall.
Shortly after halftime, Hany Mukhtar equalized for the visiting side.
However, Messi struck again in the 62nd minute by capitalizing on a misplaced pass from Nashville’s goalkeeper, Joe Willis, securing the decisive goal.
The win keeps Inter Miami in fifth position within the Eastern Conference standings.
However, the team is now only five points adrift of the leading Philadelphia, while still holding three games in hand.
