Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s kind gesture towards young fan goes viral during Club World Cup semi-final


2025-07-13 07:18:20
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai: July 11: A video involving Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and a young fan is going viral on social media, after the president was seen helping the boy who appeared to injure his arm while celebrating during PSG’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final.
The incident took place on Wednesday night, with Al-Khelaïfi seated near Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Upon noticing the boy in discomfort, he stepped in to help.
Clips widely shared online show Al-Khelaïfi providing ice for the injury and personally accompanying the fan to the VIP area for medical assistance. He was also seen handing the child a PSG club pin and attaching it to his shirt.
The footage quickly gained traction across platforms, with users sharing and commenting on what many described as a touching and genuine moment in the middle of a high-stakes match.
PSG, the reigning French and European champions, will now face Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, 13 July.

