MIA EXPANDS ITS RETAIL PRESENCE WITH BRAND NEW STORE IN KAMALA NAGAR, NEW DELHI
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Kamala Nagar, New Delhi 11th July, 2025: Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands, has launched a brand new store in Kamala Nagar, Delhi. The store is located at Unit No 1, Ground Floor, Bungalow Road, Kamala Nagar, New Delhi -110007. A bustling commercial and residential neighbourhood in the heart of North Delhi, Kamala Nagar blends old-world charm with modern consumer appeal, making it a strategic location for Mia’s growing retail footprint. With the newly launched store, Mia now boasts 11 stores across the city, further solidifying its presence in the region. This expansion reflects the brand's commitment to being a go-to destination for stylish, contemporary jewellery. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Darpan Gujral - Projects Head (Jewellery North) and Mr. Harish Nair - BM North, Mia by Tanishq.
To celebrate its launch in Kamala Nagar, Mia is introducing exciting offers, running from 10th July to 20th July. During this period, customers can enjoy up to 100% off* on making charges of select Mia diamond jewellery, making it the perfect opportunity to add vibrant and stylish pieces to their collection. Spanning 540 sq ft, the store features a curated selection of Mia’s signature collections, known for its minimal, modern, and versatile designs. Customers can explore a wide range of elegant pieces, including rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, neckwear, and Mangalsutras, crafted in gold, diamonds, silver, and vibrant gemstones. Each piece is designed to complement contemporary styles while making a statement of individuality. Customers can also invest in their shine through the Golden Harvest Scheme with instalments starting at just Rs.2000/- and avail exclusive discounts of up to 75% of their monthly investment value on stunning jewellery purchases at any Mia store across the country.
Mia’s latest collections will be available at the store, including the Fiora collection, inspired by delicate floral motifs and featuring intricate designs that reflect the freshness of spring and the essence of personal growth, with gold filigree petals, dainty layered patterns, and hand-carved stones. The Cupid Edit 3.0 collection offers contemporary, chic jewellery perfect for expressing love through thoughtful gifting. The Mia Disco collection brings back the bold glamour of the ’70s, while the Lovestruck collection showcases heart-shaped solitaires crafted in 14kt gold. Additionally, the store will offer the Evil Eye collection and more, giving customers a wide range of meaningful and stylish options to choose from.
Speaking on the launch, Mr Sanjay Bhattacharjee, Head of Retail, Mia by Tanishq, said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Mia’s new store in Kamala Nagar, Delhi, marking another step in our mission to make fine jewellery accessible and personal. This launch celebrates the unique style of every individual, with collections thoughtfully crafted to be both stylish and versatile—perfectly aligned with the dynamic tastes of the modern woman of our national capital. We warmly invite everyone in the city to visit our store and discover jewellery that is bold, minimal, and distinctly original, designed to complement your everyday elegance.”
