Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU, Mexico Reject Trump’s Tariff Threats

EU, Mexico Reject Trump’s Tariff Threats


2025-07-13 07:17:51
(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) and Mexico have voiced dissatisfaction over US President Donald Trump’s announcement to enforce 30% tariffs on their exports starting 1 August.

Mexico strongly denounced what it described as Trump's "unfair deal", firmly asserting that its national autonomy is "non-negotiable".

At the same time, the EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, declared the bloc would consider "proportionate countermeasures" in response, if required.

Despite their frustrations, both nations reiterated a desire to continue trade discussions with the United States.

Trump, however, cautioned that if either of the two major trade allies opt to strike back with their own tariffs, he would respond with even more severe import duties.

This warning came alongside his broader trade agenda: this week, Trump also disclosed plans to introduce fresh tariffs on imports from Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil beginning next month.

In a letter dispatched on Friday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump stated: "We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term-large, and persistent, trade deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-tariff, policies and trade barriers."

He further emphasized: "Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal."

The message underscores mounting tensions between Washington and several of its traditional trading partners, sparking fears of escalating trade disputes on multiple fronts.

MENAFN13072025000045017167ID1109794077

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search