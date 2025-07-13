403
EU, Mexico Reject Trump’s Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) and Mexico have voiced dissatisfaction over US President Donald Trump’s announcement to enforce 30% tariffs on their exports starting 1 August.
Mexico strongly denounced what it described as Trump's "unfair deal", firmly asserting that its national autonomy is "non-negotiable".
At the same time, the EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, declared the bloc would consider "proportionate countermeasures" in response, if required.
Despite their frustrations, both nations reiterated a desire to continue trade discussions with the United States.
Trump, however, cautioned that if either of the two major trade allies opt to strike back with their own tariffs, he would respond with even more severe import duties.
This warning came alongside his broader trade agenda: this week, Trump also disclosed plans to introduce fresh tariffs on imports from Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil beginning next month.
In a letter dispatched on Friday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump stated: "We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term-large, and persistent, trade deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-tariff, policies and trade barriers."
He further emphasized: "Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal."
The message underscores mounting tensions between Washington and several of its traditional trading partners, sparking fears of escalating trade disputes on multiple fronts.
