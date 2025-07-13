403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Innisfree x Frozen Fun: A Delectable Skincare Experience Inspired by Sweet Indulgence
(MENAFN- Sky Communications) [Mumbai, July 11, 2025]: Innisfree, the beloved Korean skincare brand under the umbrella of Amorepacific India, hosted an immersive and unforgettable launch experience on July 9th at Eve Santacruz, Mumbai to introduce two exciting new additions to its cult-favorite Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask line — the Innisfree Swirl Pore Mask and the Limited Edition Innisfree Mint Chocolate Pore Clay Mask.
The sensorial celebration brought together the worlds of skincare and dessert through an exclusive collaboration with Frozen Fun, showcasing the delicious harmony between their handcrafted gelatos and Innisfr’e’s new pore-perfecting innovations. Guests indulged in bespoke gelato flavours, mirroring the refreshing and textural experience of the masks.
The Mint Chocolate Pore Clay Mask, a limited edition variant, features a cool and refreshing formula while deeply cleansing pores. The Swirl Pore Mask introduces a smooth, multi-textured blend that purifies and hydrates your skin to give a soft and smooth finish.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head, Amorepacific India said, “The Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask has been a global favourite for years, and these new variants have already received so much love in other marke’s. We’re excited to finally bring them to India, and I truly believe our Indian community will embrace them just as enthusia”tically”.
“With these new variants, our aim was to reimagine our cult-favourite mask with a playful, indulgent twist that feels fresh, sensory-rich, and delightfully unexpected. The collaboration with Frozen Fun was the perfect match. Much like a scoop of your favourite dessert, these masks are designed to awaken the senses. From their smooth, velvety textures that melt effortlessly into the skin, to their vibrant hues and uplifting, dessert-inspired fragrances, every element is crafted to transform a skincare routine into a moment of indulgent escape. It’s a multi-sensorial experien—e—cooling, aromatic, and joyfully immer”ive”, said
, Assistant Director & Marketing Head, Innisfree India.
"This collaboration was such a fun creative match. We loved mapping our signature flavours to Inn’sfree’s skincare range in a way that felt both playful and sensorial. At Frozen’Fun, we’re always looking for fresh ways to bring joy through flavour, and this crossover with beauty felt like the perfect moment to do”just that”, commented Ms. Vasuki Punj, Founder & CEO, Frozen Fun.
The event drew an impressive turnout of top media, influencers, and beauty KOLs, who enjoyed a day filled with interactive activities, including glass engraving and painting stations, immersing in a day of creativity, community, and clean beauty. With its signature blend of nature-powered formulas, playful innovation, and immersive experiences, Innisfree continues to redefine what skincare should feel like.
About Innisfree
Innisfree is a leading skincare and cosmetics brand founded in 2000, known for its commitment to harnessing the power of nature to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Inspired by Korea's pristine Jeju Islan’, Innisfree’s products are infused with natural ingredients such as green tea, volcanic ash, orchids, and tangerines, sourced sustainably from the island's rich ecosystem. With a dedication to environmental consciousness, Innisfree prioritizes eco-friendly packaging and responsible production processes. Innisfree is certified cruelty-free by PETA under the 'Beauty Without Bunnies' program, ensuring no animal testing in its product development.
About Amorepacific Group
Founded in 1932 and officially established in 1945, Amorepacific Corporation is a leading cosmetics company headquartered in Yongsan-gu Seoul, South Korea. A continuous devotion to quality improvement has led Amorepacific's renowned research and development center to be at the forefront of the cosmetic industry. With a great dream rooted in humanity’s beauty and health, Amorepacific seeks to push the boundaries of traditional beauty with innovative solutions drawn from rich Asian heritage. The Amorepacific group, one of the wor’d’s leading cosmetic giants, that houses Innisfree, Laneige, Sulwhasoo & Etude.
The sensorial celebration brought together the worlds of skincare and dessert through an exclusive collaboration with Frozen Fun, showcasing the delicious harmony between their handcrafted gelatos and Innisfr’e’s new pore-perfecting innovations. Guests indulged in bespoke gelato flavours, mirroring the refreshing and textural experience of the masks.
The Mint Chocolate Pore Clay Mask, a limited edition variant, features a cool and refreshing formula while deeply cleansing pores. The Swirl Pore Mask introduces a smooth, multi-textured blend that purifies and hydrates your skin to give a soft and smooth finish.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head, Amorepacific India said, “The Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask has been a global favourite for years, and these new variants have already received so much love in other marke’s. We’re excited to finally bring them to India, and I truly believe our Indian community will embrace them just as enthusia”tically”.
“With these new variants, our aim was to reimagine our cult-favourite mask with a playful, indulgent twist that feels fresh, sensory-rich, and delightfully unexpected. The collaboration with Frozen Fun was the perfect match. Much like a scoop of your favourite dessert, these masks are designed to awaken the senses. From their smooth, velvety textures that melt effortlessly into the skin, to their vibrant hues and uplifting, dessert-inspired fragrances, every element is crafted to transform a skincare routine into a moment of indulgent escape. It’s a multi-sensorial experien—e—cooling, aromatic, and joyfully immer”ive”, said
, Assistant Director & Marketing Head, Innisfree India.
"This collaboration was such a fun creative match. We loved mapping our signature flavours to Inn’sfree’s skincare range in a way that felt both playful and sensorial. At Frozen’Fun, we’re always looking for fresh ways to bring joy through flavour, and this crossover with beauty felt like the perfect moment to do”just that”, commented Ms. Vasuki Punj, Founder & CEO, Frozen Fun.
The event drew an impressive turnout of top media, influencers, and beauty KOLs, who enjoyed a day filled with interactive activities, including glass engraving and painting stations, immersing in a day of creativity, community, and clean beauty. With its signature blend of nature-powered formulas, playful innovation, and immersive experiences, Innisfree continues to redefine what skincare should feel like.
About Innisfree
Innisfree is a leading skincare and cosmetics brand founded in 2000, known for its commitment to harnessing the power of nature to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Inspired by Korea's pristine Jeju Islan’, Innisfree’s products are infused with natural ingredients such as green tea, volcanic ash, orchids, and tangerines, sourced sustainably from the island's rich ecosystem. With a dedication to environmental consciousness, Innisfree prioritizes eco-friendly packaging and responsible production processes. Innisfree is certified cruelty-free by PETA under the 'Beauty Without Bunnies' program, ensuring no animal testing in its product development.
About Amorepacific Group
Founded in 1932 and officially established in 1945, Amorepacific Corporation is a leading cosmetics company headquartered in Yongsan-gu Seoul, South Korea. A continuous devotion to quality improvement has led Amorepacific's renowned research and development center to be at the forefront of the cosmetic industry. With a great dream rooted in humanity’s beauty and health, Amorepacific seeks to push the boundaries of traditional beauty with innovative solutions drawn from rich Asian heritage. The Amorepacific group, one of the wor’d’s leading cosmetic giants, that houses Innisfree, Laneige, Sulwhasoo & Etude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment