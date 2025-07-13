403
The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah Partners with Seticrei and Caliade for an Exclusive Skincare and Wellness Collaboration
(MENAFN- PRCO) Sharjah, UAE – July 2025 – The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah’s premier wellness destination, proudly announces its partnership with Seticrei and its luxury sister brand Caliade, both part of the acclaimed Italian skincare portfolio known for excellence in natural, high-performance formulations.
This collaboration introduces a regional first: The Chedi Al Bait becomes the exclusive UAE destination to offer the Diamond Ritual by Caliade—an ultra-luxury treatment that blends ethically sourced Norwegian diamond powder with advanced lifting techniques, delivering instantly radiant and youthful skin.
While Seticrei is celebrated for its holistic, 100% natural skincare solutions suitable for all ages and skin types, Caliade represents the brand’s premium, high-end offering—focusing on luxurious rituals, rare ingredients, and sensorial experiences designed for discerning clientele. With over a decade of innovation, Seticrei brings to the resort a collection of more than 40 clean, dermatologically tested formulas, all crafted in Italy using only functional and active ingredients. Together, Seticrei and Caliade embody a shared commitment to purity, performance, and elegance—ideals that align seamlessly with The Chedi Al Bait’s dedication to refined wellness and mindful luxury.
The Diamond Ritual by Caliade
Caliade, founded by Donatella Colangelo, is the haute couture sister brand to Seticrei and embodies the pinnacle of luxury skincare. Its signature Diamond Ritual uses diamond-infused formulas and a proprietary facial massage to tone facial muscles, brighten skin, and visibly reduce signs of aging—all in one session. Caliade’s offering also includes its exclusive Caviar Line, crafted with nutrient-rich Calvisius caviar for deeply restorative results.
With sustainability at its core, Caliade products are packaged in biodegradable bioplastics and formulated with ethically sourced ingredients that support both skin and planet.
A Natural Partnership
Blending Italian excellence with Arabian hospitality, this partnership marks a new chapter in elevated, conscious beauty at The Chedi Al Bait—where heritage meets cutting-edge wellness.
