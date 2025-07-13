403
End Your Weekend with a Feast of Flavour as the Ultimate Sunday Roast Returns to The Stables
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (July 2025): Sundays just got a whole lot more delicious at The Stables. Back by popular demand, this beloved British gastropub is once again dishing up the most hearty and wholesome Sunday Roast in town, perfect for capping off the weekend in delicious fashion. Perfect for the whole family and priced at just AED 69 per person, the new roast menu features an irresistible selection of succulent mains, including vegetarian options, all served with generous helpings of classic sides and rich gravy, making it the ultimate end-of-week treat.
There’s no better place to unwind on a Sunday than The Stables. Nestled along Sheikh Zayed Road, this vintage-style British gastropub offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere that feels like home. With its cosy interiors, plush seating, friendly service, and screens showing all the latest sports action, ’t’s the perfect blend of comfort and buzz where the vibe is always spot on.
The Sunday Roast menu is all about flavour and familiarity, offering guests a choice between four mouthwatering mains, including Half Slow-Roasted Chicken glazed in a rich jus, 9-Hour Braised Australian Lamb Shoulder that melts in your mouth, perfectly seared Grain-Fed Rump Cap Beef prepared sous-vide for unmatched tenderness, or a satisfying vegetarian option with the Mushroom & Walnut Wellington, packed with mushrooms, walnuts, spinach, garlic, and herbs, and wrapped in golden puff pastry.
Each roast is served with a delicious spread of sides that brings the full Sunday Roast experience to life. Expect Yorkshire puddings, crisp roast potatoes, confit shallots, French beans, honey-roasted root vegetables, braised red cabbage with apple, creamed cauliflower cheese with parmesan crumb, and lashings of house-made gravy. Every bite is a celebration of classic comfort and big-hearted British flavour.
Adding to the mouthwatering spread of delicious food, there will also be an array of activities to keep the little ones entertained throughout the day. With a fun kids slide to help them release some energy, and vibrant face painting where they can transform into their favourite superheroes, animals, and more, there’s plenty to spark young imaginations while the grown-ups unwind.
Hearty, wholesome, and cooked with care, this is a roast that delivers in every sense, offering generous portions, balanced flavours, and an atmosphere that turns a simple meal into a Sunday ritual. For a slice of nostalgia and a satisfying end to your weekend, The Stables has your table ready.
