403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modesh and Dana Transform Dubai Into the Ultimate Summer Family Playground for DSS 2025
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 July 2025: As Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues its citywide takeover, everyone’s favourite characters Modesh and Dana are leading the way with a vibrant line-up of family activations designed to make this the most joyful and value-packed summer yet. From playful outdoor zones to coffee pop-ups, movie premiers, creative challenges, and surprise appearances, Modesh and Dana are helping transform Dubai into the ultimate family playground this DSS, full of fun, discovery and unbeatable experiences for all ages. No DSS is complete without Modesh World, one of the region’s largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities that returns from 2 to 28 August to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Halls 2 - 7, once again offering a multitude of activities for families with children.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) commented: “Modesh and Dana continue to be at the heart of our family-friendly experiences during Dubai Summer Surprises, bringing joyful, inclusive, and truly unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike. As year-round characters much-loved for spreading smiles wherever they go, they embody our DSS vision to deliver a summer well spent for everyone across Dubai - from malls and attractions to cinemas, restaurants, and cultural spaces. With DSS 2025 designed to bring even more families together through endless fun, togetherness, and maximum value, Modesh and Dana remain central to our efforts to introduce even more imaginative ways to make this summer in Dubai truly unforgettable for all.”
Here are all the top Modesh family experiences not to be missed this DSS…
MODESH WORLD RETURNS
A firm family favourite every summer, Modesh World returns this DSS, bigger and better than ever for its 26th edition from 2 to 28 August at DWTC Halls 2 - 7. Stay tuned for full details on this epic family-themed pop-up experience that will once again deliver endless smiles and summer fun for children and parents this DSS. More information will be revealed soon.
SPLASH INTO SUMMER
Families can dive into the fun at the all-new Modesh Splash Park, running until 31 August at Dubai Festival City Bay Avenue. Organised by Red Event, this epic outdoor activation is packed with themed water zones and adventure areas designed for different age groups, offering endless ways for toddlers, children, and teens to splash and play all summer long. Whether it’s racing down slides or exploring interactive stations, the experience brings the playful spirit of Modesh to life in one of DSS’ most exciting new destinations.
STAMP AND WIN
New for DSS 2025, the Modesh Summer Pass at Dubai Festival City Mall runs until 30 August, inviting families to take part in a stamp-and-win adventure that brings extra fun and rewards to a day out at the mall. At each participating activity station, children can collect stamps by completing fun games and activities, and once the pass is filled, they’ll be entered into a draw to win a gift card. While there, families can also stop by the Modesh Store, stocked with all-new merchandise and playful souvenirs to take home a piece of the summer fun.
MODESH TREATS
Families can also stop by Italian restaurant Osteria Mario every weekend from 11 July to 31 August, where little ones can take part in a pizza-making masterclass to decorate their own pizza in the shape of Modesh. The experience also includes Modesh & Dana-themed face painting and creative colouring stations featuring exclusive character designs.
MODESH RECOMMENDED
Put your trust in Modesh this summer with his brand-new list of Modesh-recommended places to visit, from child-friendly restaurants to family attractions and creative summer clubs, all handpicked to help plan a day out everyone will love.
BIG SCREEN, BIG FUN
Lights, camera, Modesh! Until 31 July, ROXY Cinemas is rolling out a blockbuster line-up of family fun with Modesh and Dana in the spotlight. Little ones can collect stamps in the Modesh and Dana Summer Passport, earning prizes for every three or five family films watched. Surprise vouchers will be hidden under select cinema seats as part of the Lucky Seat activation, while families visiting on weekends can spin the Modesh and Dana prize wheel for a chance to win snacks, merchandise and more. For film-themed fun beyond the screen, the duo take over the T-Rex restaurant at Riverland with a special Modesh-themed meal combo, before settling in for a screening of Jurassic Park. Later in the month, they return to the big screen with a series of playful pre-show videos created for the release of Fantastic Four. They will also be on the move across the city with the Smurfs, surprising families on the Dubai Metro with cinema giveaways, and visiting Smurfs Village at MOTIONGATE™ for even more themed adventures. Ladies Night also returns to ROXY Cinemas this summer with a DSS twist, featuring Dana, themed photo ops, special gift bag giveaways in partnership with Rituals, and meals included within the ticket prices.
MODESH MEET AND GREET
The fun doesn’t end there! Throughout DSS, Modesh and Dana will make special appearances across the city, every weekend until August 29, bringing smiles and surprises to some of Dubai’s most-loved malls and attractions. Their citywide tour includes stops at Mall of the Emirates (18 July; 8, 22 August), Ibn Battuta Mall (18, 25 July; 15 August), Dragon Mart (20 July; 8 August), Dubai Festival City Mall (12, 26 July; 9, 23 August), My City Centre Al Barsha (13, 27 July; 10, 24 August), and Mirdif City Centre (19 July; 16, 23 August). Families can also catch them at Souq Hatta (20 July; 11, 29 August), Mercato (1 August), Circle Mall (19 July; 17 August), The Outlet Mall (11, 15 August), Me’aisem City Centre (25 July; 8, 22 August), and Festival Plaza (12, 26 July; 16 August). Special appearances will also take place at attractions including Children’s City (19 July; 2 August) and Dubai Frame (26 July; 16 August), bringing extra Modesh magic to some of the city’s most beloved family venues.
With unforgettable moments around every corner, Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 invites residents and visitors to enjoy 66 days of mega savings, big rewards, and extraordinary family experiences, making this the best-value time of year to explore, play and enjoy the very best of Dubai with the whole family.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) commented: “Modesh and Dana continue to be at the heart of our family-friendly experiences during Dubai Summer Surprises, bringing joyful, inclusive, and truly unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike. As year-round characters much-loved for spreading smiles wherever they go, they embody our DSS vision to deliver a summer well spent for everyone across Dubai - from malls and attractions to cinemas, restaurants, and cultural spaces. With DSS 2025 designed to bring even more families together through endless fun, togetherness, and maximum value, Modesh and Dana remain central to our efforts to introduce even more imaginative ways to make this summer in Dubai truly unforgettable for all.”
Here are all the top Modesh family experiences not to be missed this DSS…
MODESH WORLD RETURNS
A firm family favourite every summer, Modesh World returns this DSS, bigger and better than ever for its 26th edition from 2 to 28 August at DWTC Halls 2 - 7. Stay tuned for full details on this epic family-themed pop-up experience that will once again deliver endless smiles and summer fun for children and parents this DSS. More information will be revealed soon.
SPLASH INTO SUMMER
Families can dive into the fun at the all-new Modesh Splash Park, running until 31 August at Dubai Festival City Bay Avenue. Organised by Red Event, this epic outdoor activation is packed with themed water zones and adventure areas designed for different age groups, offering endless ways for toddlers, children, and teens to splash and play all summer long. Whether it’s racing down slides or exploring interactive stations, the experience brings the playful spirit of Modesh to life in one of DSS’ most exciting new destinations.
STAMP AND WIN
New for DSS 2025, the Modesh Summer Pass at Dubai Festival City Mall runs until 30 August, inviting families to take part in a stamp-and-win adventure that brings extra fun and rewards to a day out at the mall. At each participating activity station, children can collect stamps by completing fun games and activities, and once the pass is filled, they’ll be entered into a draw to win a gift card. While there, families can also stop by the Modesh Store, stocked with all-new merchandise and playful souvenirs to take home a piece of the summer fun.
MODESH TREATS
Families can also stop by Italian restaurant Osteria Mario every weekend from 11 July to 31 August, where little ones can take part in a pizza-making masterclass to decorate their own pizza in the shape of Modesh. The experience also includes Modesh & Dana-themed face painting and creative colouring stations featuring exclusive character designs.
MODESH RECOMMENDED
Put your trust in Modesh this summer with his brand-new list of Modesh-recommended places to visit, from child-friendly restaurants to family attractions and creative summer clubs, all handpicked to help plan a day out everyone will love.
BIG SCREEN, BIG FUN
Lights, camera, Modesh! Until 31 July, ROXY Cinemas is rolling out a blockbuster line-up of family fun with Modesh and Dana in the spotlight. Little ones can collect stamps in the Modesh and Dana Summer Passport, earning prizes for every three or five family films watched. Surprise vouchers will be hidden under select cinema seats as part of the Lucky Seat activation, while families visiting on weekends can spin the Modesh and Dana prize wheel for a chance to win snacks, merchandise and more. For film-themed fun beyond the screen, the duo take over the T-Rex restaurant at Riverland with a special Modesh-themed meal combo, before settling in for a screening of Jurassic Park. Later in the month, they return to the big screen with a series of playful pre-show videos created for the release of Fantastic Four. They will also be on the move across the city with the Smurfs, surprising families on the Dubai Metro with cinema giveaways, and visiting Smurfs Village at MOTIONGATE™ for even more themed adventures. Ladies Night also returns to ROXY Cinemas this summer with a DSS twist, featuring Dana, themed photo ops, special gift bag giveaways in partnership with Rituals, and meals included within the ticket prices.
MODESH MEET AND GREET
The fun doesn’t end there! Throughout DSS, Modesh and Dana will make special appearances across the city, every weekend until August 29, bringing smiles and surprises to some of Dubai’s most-loved malls and attractions. Their citywide tour includes stops at Mall of the Emirates (18 July; 8, 22 August), Ibn Battuta Mall (18, 25 July; 15 August), Dragon Mart (20 July; 8 August), Dubai Festival City Mall (12, 26 July; 9, 23 August), My City Centre Al Barsha (13, 27 July; 10, 24 August), and Mirdif City Centre (19 July; 16, 23 August). Families can also catch them at Souq Hatta (20 July; 11, 29 August), Mercato (1 August), Circle Mall (19 July; 17 August), The Outlet Mall (11, 15 August), Me’aisem City Centre (25 July; 8, 22 August), and Festival Plaza (12, 26 July; 16 August). Special appearances will also take place at attractions including Children’s City (19 July; 2 August) and Dubai Frame (26 July; 16 August), bringing extra Modesh magic to some of the city’s most beloved family venues.
With unforgettable moments around every corner, Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 invites residents and visitors to enjoy 66 days of mega savings, big rewards, and extraordinary family experiences, making this the best-value time of year to explore, play and enjoy the very best of Dubai with the whole family.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment