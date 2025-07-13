403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Politicians Voice Opposition to France–UK Migrant Deal
(MENAFN) French politicians voiced strong opposition Friday to a newly unveiled migrant exchange agreement between Paris and London, warning that it unfairly advantages the UK while placing an outsized burden on French authorities and local communities.
Announced during President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit to the UK, the draft deal outlines a reciprocal system for transferring irregular migrants. Under the plan, the UK would return migrants who entered the country illegally via the English Channel. In exchange, Britain would accept a corresponding number of migrants already in France, provided they meet certain eligibility requirements.
According to media, the proposal—still awaiting formal ratification—has triggered a wave of criticism from French lawmakers and regional officials.
Natacha Bouchart, the mayor of Calais—a major launch point for Channel crossings—condemned the agreement, calling it “deeply flawed” and out of touch with the situation on the ground.
"This agreement ignores local realities and is based on a complete lack of assessment," Bouchart said.
“Once again, it feels like everything is being handed to the British.”
Bouchart raised serious logistical concerns about the implications for France.
“The UK will choose who it wants, and the rest will be sent back to us. But to where? Under what conditions? How will they be handled?” she asked.
Xavier Bertrand, a Republican MP representing the Hauts-de-France region, echoed the criticism, labeling the proposed deal “a bad deal for France.”
“Britain will decide who gets in, who stays, and who is sent back to France and Europe,” Bertrand said during an appearance on TV.
Per the draft framework, the UK would detain migrants who arrive illegally—whether by boat or other unauthorized methods—and return them to France. Meanwhile, an online application system would allow eligible migrants in France to apply for resettlement in the UK.
The deal is expected to be reviewed by the European Commission, with implementation potentially set for the coming weeks.
Cross-Channel migration has long strained Franco-British relations. Every year, thousands of migrants attempt the perilous journey from northern France to the UK in small boats.
So far in 2025, over 20,000 migrants are estimated to have made the crossing.
Announced during President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit to the UK, the draft deal outlines a reciprocal system for transferring irregular migrants. Under the plan, the UK would return migrants who entered the country illegally via the English Channel. In exchange, Britain would accept a corresponding number of migrants already in France, provided they meet certain eligibility requirements.
According to media, the proposal—still awaiting formal ratification—has triggered a wave of criticism from French lawmakers and regional officials.
Natacha Bouchart, the mayor of Calais—a major launch point for Channel crossings—condemned the agreement, calling it “deeply flawed” and out of touch with the situation on the ground.
"This agreement ignores local realities and is based on a complete lack of assessment," Bouchart said.
“Once again, it feels like everything is being handed to the British.”
Bouchart raised serious logistical concerns about the implications for France.
“The UK will choose who it wants, and the rest will be sent back to us. But to where? Under what conditions? How will they be handled?” she asked.
Xavier Bertrand, a Republican MP representing the Hauts-de-France region, echoed the criticism, labeling the proposed deal “a bad deal for France.”
“Britain will decide who gets in, who stays, and who is sent back to France and Europe,” Bertrand said during an appearance on TV.
Per the draft framework, the UK would detain migrants who arrive illegally—whether by boat or other unauthorized methods—and return them to France. Meanwhile, an online application system would allow eligible migrants in France to apply for resettlement in the UK.
The deal is expected to be reviewed by the European Commission, with implementation potentially set for the coming weeks.
Cross-Channel migration has long strained Franco-British relations. Every year, thousands of migrants attempt the perilous journey from northern France to the UK in small boats.
So far in 2025, over 20,000 migrants are estimated to have made the crossing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment