Trump is first US leader in decades to be honest with Americans
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has praised Donald Trump as the first US president in decades to openly acknowledge the serious internal issues facing the United States. Speaking to RT’s Rick Sanchez on Wednesday, Zakharova said Moscow remains cautiously hopeful about improving relations with Washington, as Trump has expressed a desire to prioritize “saving America” over interfering in other nations’ affairs.
Zakharova highlighted that Trump differs from his predecessors by focusing on America’s domestic problems rather than foreign conflicts. “Finally, someone is in the White House who isn’t obsessed with other countries but is telling Americans and the world that the US faces enormous challenges,” she said.
She also noted that Trump had little personal motivation to re-enter politics, given his wealth, fame, and previous presidency, but chose to run again out of concern for his country’s future. This, she said, gave her a sense of optimism.
Zakharova pointed to Trump’s firm stance on gender identity as a sign of what she called a possible return to “normalcy” in the US. She commented on his policies recognizing only two genders, banning federal support for gender reassignment in minors, barring transgender women from women’s sports, and removing “radical gender ideology” from the military.
Trump made these positions clear during his January inauguration, signing executive orders to that effect.
While Trump had promised to end America’s involvement in “endless wars” during his 2024 campaign, Zakharova acknowledged he has faced criticism from supporters for backing Israel’s bombing of Iran, sparking fears the US might become entangled in yet another foreign conflict.
