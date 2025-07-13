403
Trump warns to take away citizenship of celebrity critic
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has threatened to strip talk show host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell of her American citizenship after she criticized his administration’s response to the deadly floods in Texas. The disaster, which struck on July 4, has claimed at least 129 lives, with 166 people still missing. Authorities have been criticized for delays in issuing emergency warnings. Trump, however, defended his administration’s handling of the crisis, calling the response “incredible under the circumstances.”
O’Donnell, who is originally from New York but recently relocated to Ireland, posted a TikTok video blaming the rising death toll on Trump’s “terrible decisions.” She accused his administration of undermining the government’s ability to protect citizens by weakening early warning systems and weather forecasting services.
In response, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, suggesting O’Donnell should stay in Ireland and stating he was “seriously considering” revoking her citizenship. “She is a Threat to Humanity,” he wrote, adding that “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
However, legal precedent from the US Supreme Court makes clear that citizenship by birth cannot be revoked by a president.
Trump’s feud with O’Donnell stretches back to the mid-2000s when she mocked him on television, calling him a “snake oil salesman.” Trump retaliated with personal insults and the pair have traded barbs over the years. Recently, O’Donnell has been vocal in her criticism of Trump’s tax policies and his administration.
Trump has made similar threats before, including against Elon Musk, hinting at revoking his residency status.
