Japan Edges Lebanon In Women's Basketball Asia Cup Opener

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

SHENZHEN: Japan fended off Lebanon's challenges to emerge victorious 72-68 in the opening game of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Lebanon, ranked 54th in the world, was down 58-57 with five minutes on the clock, but could not turn the game around against the ninth-ranked Japan, who pulled away again with its signature fast breaks and outside shots, and Kokoro Tanaka's two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining secured the win.

Minami Yabu led Japan with 19 points, and Tanaka added 11.

"Our game started at 1:30 p.m, and I think we started at 2 p.m" joked Japan coach Corey Gaines, referring to his team's slow start. "I wish I had the answer about why we didn't play well ... I can't answer that question. I don't know."

Despite its disadvantage in overall strength, Lebanon was the better side at the start, as Rebecca Akl's 3-pointer midway through the first quarter earned the underdog a 10-point lead, which lasted until the end of the opening period.

Shooting 37.5 percent from the field and coughing up six turnovers, Japan, arguably one of the title contenders in the Shenzhen tournament, trailed 16-26 at the end of the first quarter.

Japan began to find its shooting groove in the second quarter, as Yuki Miyazawa and Maki Takada connected on from beyond the arc.

After Tanaka's free throw, Japan went ahead 33-32 with 4:40 remaining, its first lead since the tip-off.

The game remained intense for the rest of the quarter, with Lebanon down by just three points at halftime.

Lebanon took control of boards in the third quarter, creating more second chances as it kept the match within striking distance with a six-point deficit heading into the final frame.

Lebanon outrebounded Japan 50-37, but the 2-of-13 3-point shooting cost it chances of staging a shocking victory over last edition's runner-up, who nailed 15 shots from 3-point range.

Akl had a game-high 27 points for Lebanon. Amar Mansour helped with 19 points, and Jillian Archer contributed a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"Our strategy was to play extraordinarily good man-to-man defense. There were very few lapses in our defense," said Lebanon coach Paul Coughter. "It was a great game, and I'm very proud of it."

Japan will face the Philippines, while Lebanon takes on Australia on Monday.