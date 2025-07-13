ASE Closes Higher By 0.48%

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session up by 0.48 percent, reaching 2,857 points.Trading volume reached 6.3 million shares, with a total turnover of JD 12.2 million through 2,715 transactions.Out of the listed companies that traded, share prices rose for 40 companies, declined for 22, while 30 companies' share prices remained unchanged.

