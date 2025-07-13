403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASE Closes Higher By 0.48%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session up by 0.48 percent, reaching 2,857 points.
Trading volume reached 6.3 million shares, with a total turnover of JD 12.2 million through 2,715 transactions.
Out of the listed companies that traded, share prices rose for 40 companies, declined for 22, while 30 companies' share prices remained unchanged.
Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session up by 0.48 percent, reaching 2,857 points.
Trading volume reached 6.3 million shares, with a total turnover of JD 12.2 million through 2,715 transactions.
Out of the listed companies that traded, share prices rose for 40 companies, declined for 22, while 30 companies' share prices remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment