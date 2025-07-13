Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For July 13

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 13, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value 45 currencies dropped down compared to July 12. The official rate for $1 is 592,113 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,127 rials. On July 12, the euro was priced at 697,648 rials.

Currency Rial on July 13 Rial on July 12 1 US dollar USD 592,113 596,473 1 British pound GBP 799,687 805,386 1 Swiss franc CHF 743,770 749,079 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,939 62,456 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,481 58,897 1 Danish krone DKK 92,764 93,494 1 Indian rupee INR 6,901 6,951 1 UAE Dirham AED 161,229 162,416 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,933,127 1,951,240 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,247 209,703 100 Japanese yen JPY 402,720 404,934 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,433 75,984 1 Omani rial OMR 1,538,364 1,549,990 1 Canadian dollar CAD 432,423 435,979 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 356,091 358,436 1 South African rand ZAR 33,040 33,278 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,743 14,842 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,593 7,643 1 Qatari riyal QAR 162,668 163,866 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,191 45,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 389,657 392,288 1 Saudi riyal SAR 157,897 159,059 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,574,769 1,586,364 1 Singapore dollar SGD 462,584 465,924 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 487,275 490,257 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,697 19,842 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 282 284 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 431,093 434,211 1 Libyan dinar LYD 109,872 110,463 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,604 83,204 100 Thai baht THB 1,826,4442 1,841,683 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,249 140,248 1,000 South Korean won KRW 429,127 433,603 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 835,138 841,288 1 euro EUR 692,127 697,648 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,184 113,838 1 Georgian lari GEL 218,009 219,685 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,503 36,786 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,558 8,658 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 180,799 182,129 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 348,302 350,866 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,047,579 1,055,920 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,278 61,731 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,699 169,951 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,186 5,220

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,418 rials and $1 costs 714,698 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,663 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,231 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 869,000–872,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.