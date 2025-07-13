Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For July 13


2025-07-13 07:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 13, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value 45 currencies dropped down compared to July 12.

The official rate for $1 is 592,113 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,127 rials. On July 12, the euro was priced at 697,648 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 13

Rial on July 12

1 US dollar

USD

592,113

596,473

1 British pound

GBP

799,687

805,386

1 Swiss franc

CHF

743,770

749,079

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,939

62,456

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,481

58,897

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,764

93,494

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,901

6,951

1 UAE Dirham

AED

161,229

162,416

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,933,127

1,951,240

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,247

209,703

100 Japanese yen

JPY

402,720

404,934

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,433

75,984

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,538,364

1,549,990

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

432,423

435,979

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

356,091

358,436

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,040

33,278

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,743

14,842

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,593

7,643

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

162,668

163,866

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,191

45,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

389,657

392,288

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

157,897

159,059

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,574,769

1,586,364

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

462,584

465,924

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

487,275

490,257

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,697

19,842

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

282

284

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

431,093

434,211

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

109,872

110,463

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,604

83,204

100 Thai baht

THB

1,826,4442

1,841,683

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,249

140,248

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

429,127

433,603

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

835,138

841,288

1 euro

EUR

692,127

697,648

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,184

113,838

1 Georgian lari

GEL

218,009

219,685

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,503

36,786

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,558

8,658

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

180,799

182,129

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

348,302

350,866

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,047,579

1,055,920

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,278

61,731

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,699

169,951

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,186

5,220

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,418 rials and $1 costs 714,698 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,663 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,231 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 869,000–872,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.

