Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Montenegro On Nat'l Day


2025-07-13 07:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic on the occasion of his country's national Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president good health, wellness, further prosperity and progress for the friendly Republic of Montenegro and people. (end)
