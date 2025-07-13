Amarnath Yatra: 10 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Accident In J-K's Kulgam

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 10 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The injured were returning from the pilgrimage and were en route to Vaishno Devi when the incident occurred.

One of the injured pilgrims said the group had left early in the morning. "10-11 people have been injured. All of us are from Madhya Pradesh. We were travelling from Amarnath to Vaishno Devi and had left at 3 am. After the accident, we were brought to the hospital. We are receiving good treatment here," he said.

Another injured pilgrim, Bhagirath from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, said, "I am from Mandsaur in MP. We had come for the yatra. The accident happened in Kulgam. I have sustained an injury to my eye... The arrangements here are good."

Dr Tariq, an orthopaedic specialist at GMC Anantnag, told ANI, "We have 8-10 people here. Most of them have injuries on their head... Orthopaedically, they are all stable. After due investigations, all of them will likely be discharged in an hour... One person with chest trauma will be retained here, the rest of them will be discharged..."

More details are awaited.