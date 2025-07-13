Kota Srinivasa Rao's Finest: 10 Must-Watch Performances Across Genres

Let's explore the top 10 films that showcased Kota Srinivasa Rao's incredible acting range. He not only terrified us as a villain but also moved us to tears with his emotional performances.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was a true gem of Telugu cinema. While famous for his villainous roles, he also shone as a versatile actor. He embraced positive roles, tickled our funny bones with comedic performances, and even brought us to tears with emotional portrayals of fathers. Let's take a look at the top 10 films that showcased his incredible range.

'Pratighatana' (1985) marked Kota Srinivasa Rao's breakthrough as both an actor and a villain. He starred alongside Vijayashanti and Chandra Mohan, playing the villain opposite Charan Raj. His portrayal of Minister Kasayya, with his Telangana dialect, was captivating. He impressed as a corrupt minister and a ruthless villain, becoming an instant hit in the industry. There was no looking back for Kota after this.

Rajendra Prasad's 'Aha Naa Pellanta' (1987) took Kota's acting to another level. In this Jandhyala directorial, he stole the show as the miser Lakshmipati. His antics, like wearing newspapers instead of clothes to save money, and pretending to eat chicken curry while staring at a hanging chicken, are hilarious. This role showcased his comedic genius. His scenes with Brahmanandam are legendary, giving even Rajendra Prasad a run for his money.

While Kota had transitioned to comedy, 'Ganesh' (1998) brought back his villainous side. Directed by Tirupati Swami and produced by Suresh Babu, this Venkatesh starrer featured Kota as the menacing Health Minister Samba Sivudu. His portrayal of a ruthless, blood-sucking minister is both impressive and repulsive. His warning scene at the hero's house, his involvement in the kidney mafia, and his terrifying bald look are all memorable. Kota nailed the cruel villain role, showcasing his acting range.

In 'Gaayam', starring Jagapathi Babu, Kota shone as Guru Narayana. Directed by RGV, this film saw him embrace the Telangana dialect once again. His dialogue delivery and expressions are captivating. His responses to Revathi's journalist character's questions are simply crazy. This film stands as another highlight in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In RGV's 'Money', Kota's portrayal of Aladdin, advocating against marriage in the song 'Bhadram Be Careful Brother, Bharthaga Maraku Bachelor', is thoroughly entertaining. His broken English and witty dialogues on morals and ethics add to the fun. 'Money Money' also showcased his comedic brilliance.

The Kota Srinivasa Rao and Babu Mohan combination was pure comedic gold. Their chemistry was undeniable, often surpassing that of the lead pairs. Their presence on screen guaranteed laughter. 'Mamagaru' cemented their iconic pairing. The bomb scene is unforgettable. They collaborated on over fifty films.

In Nagarjuna's 'Hello Brother', Kota's portrayal of Tadi Mattayya was a rollercoaster of emotions. His promotional antics were hilarious, but his grief over Mallikarjuna Rao's death was heartbreaking. He proved he could make us laugh, fear, and cry, excelling in emotional scenes.

'Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu' showcased Kota's comedic brilliance as a father yearning for an heir. His antics after his grandson's arrival are thoroughly entertaining. He played similar endearing father and grandfather roles in films like 'Pellaina Kothalo', 'Rakhi', and 'Brindavanam'.

'Aadavari Matalaku Ardhale Verule' revealed Kota's ability to evoke deep emotions. As Venkatesh's father, he delivered a powerful performance, portraying a hurting father burdened by his son's actions. His dialogue, 'In his final days, a son should kiss his father, not kick him in the chest,' is heartbreaking. His death scene is equally moving. He also played a touching father role to Genelia's character in 'Bommarillu'.

In Pawan Kalyan's 'Gabbar Singh', Kota played the heroine's father, captivating audiences with his 'Mandu Babulam' song. He showcased another facet of his talent, playing a drunkard father with gusto. He even sang the song himself, revealing his hidden musical talent. Kota Srinivasa Rao was not just a versatile actor but a complete performer.