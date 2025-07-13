Kashmiri Pandits Mark July 13 As 'Black Day', Demand Justice

Kashmiri Pandits observed July 13 as 'Black Day' by wearing black bands and demanding justice for the community's displacement. Protests were held across several locations, with participants highlighting decades of suffering and seeking government action. The community continues to call for recognition, justice, and rehabilitation.

