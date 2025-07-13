Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kashmiri Pandits Mark July 13 As 'Black Day', Demand Justice


2025-07-13 07:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kashmiri Pandits observed July 13 as 'Black Day' by wearing black bands and demanding justice for the community's displacement. Protests were held across several locations, with participants highlighting decades of suffering and seeking government action. The community continues to call for recognition, justice, and rehabilitation.

MENAFN13072025007385015968ID1109793949

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search