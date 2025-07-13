3Rd Test: Bashir Expected To Bowl In Fourth Innings, No Decision Taken Yet On Batting
During day three's play, on the fifth ball of the 78th over of India's first innings, Bashir injured his left little finger while trying to stop a powerful drive from veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja off his own bowling and immediately called for medical help.
He then walked off the field for more treatment, and Joe Root stepped up to complete the over and bowl ten more overs on day three. "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test."
"A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," said an ECB statement ahead of day four's commencement on Sunday.
Bashir, 21, has taken nine wickets in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at an average of 59.44, and took the wicket of India opener KL Rahul, who made hundred on day three at Lord's, before suffering the finger injury.
If Bashir is not fit to play in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 23, then England have either of the left-arm spinners Liam Dawson, Jack Leach and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to choose from as their specialist spin-bowling option.
Jacob Bethell can also bowl some left-arm spin, but head coach Brendon McCullum said he is seen as more of a spare batter in the England Test squad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment