Vaccination Against Cholera Brings Hope To More Than 2 Million Angolans

A new round of the oral vaccination campaign against cholera was officially launched this Saturday in the municipality of Cafunfo, Lunda Norte province, an initiative of the Angolan government, through the Ministry of Health, with the support of GAVI - Global Alliance for Vaccines, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the European Union and other partners in the health sector.

The campaign plans to vaccinate more than 2 million people in the most affected municipalities in the provinces of Cabinda, Kwanza Sul, Huíla, Lunda Norte, Namibe and Zaire - regions where there is currently active transmission of the disease.

The campaign started simultaneously in all the provinces covered, with teams on the ground starting vaccination activities at fixed posts and through door-to-door visits.

At the launch, the Minister of Health, Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta, called on everyone to get involved:“Everyone has to take part in this war against cholera, we're almost there, there's just a little bit left and if we all work together we'll be able to get rid of cholera in Angola.”

The minister also highlighted the strengthening of the response capacity thanks to the support of partners: "Through our partners, we managed to get around 1 million vaccines in the first and second rounds. Now we've got 2 million vaccines that will allow us to increase coverage and protect even more people."

The vaccine used in this round is Euvichol-S, an oral, single-dose vaccine donated by Gavi and distributed via the international mechanism coordinated by the International Coordination Group (ICG). The campaign involves 942 vaccination teams, made up of vaccinators, mobilizers and supervisors, who will work at fixed posts and also through door-to-door visits.

All people aged one year and over will be vaccinated, as part of an integrated response that includes epidemiological surveillance, access to drinking water, sanitation, risk communication and case management.

During the ceremony, the WHO Representative in Angola, Dr. Indrajit Hazarika, highlighted the role of the vaccine in protecting communities, but recalled that it must be complemented by other structural measures: "The oral vaccine is a strong tool in our hands, in each campaign we stop the transmission of cholera by reinforcing the vital shield of protection for communities. But the vaccine alone is not enough, we must remain vigilant. The fight against cholera is also about sustainable investment in water, sanitation and hygiene. Only in this way will we cut cholera in the long term."

In the beneficiary neighborhoods, the mood is hopeful. After months of fear and uncertainty, the arrival of the vaccine represents a concrete response and essential protection, especially for the most vulnerable families.

Verónica Domingos Ferreira, who lives in the municipality of Kikombo, Kwanza Sul, was one of the people vaccinated. After seeing her neighbors fall ill months ago, she decided to seek information and protect her family. Today, she is relieved: "I'm very grateful. Today I got vaccinated and I vaccinated my children. This vaccine is a blessing. Now I feel that my family is better protected."

With actions like this, Angola is strengthening its capacity to respond to outbreaks and reaffirming its commitment to the health and dignity of its communities. The campaign will continue in the coming days, with calls for the active participation of the entire population.

