Delhi: Audi Runs Over FIVE Sleeping On Footpath At Vasant Vihar, Arrested

Delhi's Vasant Vihar witnessed a shocking incident as an Audi car crushed five people, including a child, while they were sleeping on a footpath near an Indian Oil petrol pump. All victims were seriously injured. The driver fled but was later arrested by police. Legal action is underway as the city reels from yet another tragic hit-and-run.

