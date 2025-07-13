Fire Extinguished At Dnipropetrovsk School After Russian Strike
“At night, Russian drones attacked the village of Mezhova in the Synelnykivskyi district. As a result of the strikes, the roof and second floor of one of the educational institutions caught fire,” the report said.
It is noted that the fire covering an area of 800 square meters has been extinguished. Fourteen rescuers and three units of equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region were involved in extinguishing the fire.Read also: Enemy attack on Kupiansk leaves four injured
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region at night, resulting in casualties.
Photo: State Emergency Service
