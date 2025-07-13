Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Extinguished At Dnipropetrovsk School After Russian Strike

Fire Extinguished At Dnipropetrovsk School After Russian Strike


2025-07-13 06:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At night, Russian drones attacked the village of Mezhova in the Synelnykivskyi district. As a result of the strikes, the roof and second floor of one of the educational institutions caught fire,” the report said.

It is noted that the fire covering an area of 800 square meters has been extinguished. Fourteen rescuers and three units of equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Read also: Enemy attack on Kupiansk leaves four injured

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region at night, resulting in casualties.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN13072025000193011044ID1109793872

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search