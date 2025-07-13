Sexual Harassment Case: Naveen Patnaik Asks Governor To Ensure FMU Student Gets Justice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged Governor Hari Babu Kambhamapati to ensure that the student, who set herself afire over alleged sexual harassment by her teacher, receives justice.

On Saturday, a young student of Fakir Mohan University (FMU) in Balasore set herself on fire outside the principal's office, following months of relentless "sexual harassment" by her Head of Department.

The student, who sustained grievous burn injuries, is currently battling for her life in the hospital.

Former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Patnaik expressed deep anguish over the incident on social media, calling it "shocking and deeply distressing".

In a heartfelt post on X, he prayed for the student's speedy recovery and urged the Governor of Odisha, who also serves as the Chancellor of state-run universities, to intervene and ensure justice is served.

According to reports, the student had previously attempted suicide and had written a detailed letter to the college principal, outlining repeated instances of sexual harassment and coercion by a faculty member.

"For months, she lived in fear and anguish. On July 1, in a desperate plea for help, she posted her grievance on social media, tagging several top officials. But with no action forthcoming, she tragically resorted to setting herself on fire, right outside the principal's chamber, in a final attempt to end her suffering," the former CM said.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious questions over the "failure" of institutional mechanisms to protect vulnerable students.

"This tragic incident lays bare the stark reality of how she was denied justice, despite repeatedly voicing her grievances from the College Principal to the Higher Education Minister and right up to the Union Minister and the Chief Minister," Patnaik stated, calling for swift action.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJD, led by senior party leader and former Minister Snehangini Chhuria, visited the Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to assess the condition of the victim.

Chhuria later stated that the student's situation is extremely serious and her family is devastated. She said the entire state is praying for her recovery.

"She was not just harassed but ignored at every level despite appealing to senior authorities. Fifteen days ago, she even tagged the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the State Education Minister, and the Chief Minister in her social media post. Still, no action was taken. This silence and inaction speak volumes," alleged Chhuria.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar to assess the situation of the girl and will interact with doctors treating the critically injured student.

The incident has reignited the debate on the protection of women at universities and academic institutions from sexual harassment, as the country is witnessing a string of sexual harassment cases at such institutions, while students and rights groups across the country are demanding accountability and systemic reforms in addressing such complaints in higher education institutions.