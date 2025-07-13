President Of Chad's National Assembly Meets Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - African Press Organization) N'DJAMENA, Chad, July 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

HE President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Chad, Ali Kolotou Tchaimi, met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad, Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas.

The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries.

