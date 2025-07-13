403
Israeli Opposition Accuses Netanyahu of Sabotaging Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Yair Golan, the head of the Israeli Democratic Party, voiced strong criticism on Saturday, asserting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively blocking efforts to achieve a truce and prisoner exchange in the Gaza Strip.
Golan emphasized the urgent need to replace the current administration.
According to Golan’s post on X, “The New York Times investigation only reinforces what everyone already knows: Netanyahu, (Finance Minister Bazalel Yoel) Smotrich, and (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben Gvir are preventing a deal to survive politically.”
Golan accused the trio of prioritizing their political survival over securing the release of Israeli hostages.
He went on to claim that “the lives of hostages and soldiers are less important to them than their positions.”
Golan labeled Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir as “an extreme minority dragging an entire country into the abyss,” and stressed that they are, once again, obstructing progress toward a resolution.
Reiterating his call for political change, Golan urged, “To save lives and the country, the government must be brought down.”
His comments were made in reaction to a report published Friday by The New York Times, which disclosed that Netanyahu prioritized his political alliances over making deals that could secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Hamas announced on Wednesday that it had consented to free 10 living Israeli hostages as a gesture of "flexibility" in reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.
However, Israel remains inflexible on several critical conditions, including its military presence in Gaza.
