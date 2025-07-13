Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Checks Yamuna Water Quality In Palla Area

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday joined officials in an exercise for the collection of Yamuna water samples in the Palla area of north Delhi, an official said.

"Today, Yamuna was inspected in the Palla area, from where it enters Delhi. The water level and coastal condition were assessed through a boat with departmental officials," said a statement issued by the Minister's office.

An official said the water samples taken from the Yamuna will be checked for quality and used to prepare a strategy to improve it further throughout the river's stretch in the national capital.

The water in the Palla area is absolutely clear, but as soon as the Yamuna enters Delhi, its colour becomes dark and dirty, said an official.

Talking about rainwater drainage, an official of the Irrigation and Flood Department said the Delhi government is on the roads during the rainy season to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

"By showing pictures of 3-4 places, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to create a wrong impression as if the entire city is submerged. However, the situation is not such at every place," said the statement.

The official claimed that the drainage system is working properly at most places, but due to its age, it struggles to handle precipitation above 50 mm in a day.

The official statement said that every instance of water collection cannot be described as waterlogging. "When the rainwater drains away in a few minutes, it cannot be called waterlogging. Waterlogging refers to instances where water does not drain away for 4-5 hours," said the statement.

A day earlier, the Minister announced that a new draft master plan will soon be prepared to reorient the 50-year-old drainage system of the city. The previous drainage master plan was prepared in 1976.

Delhi's drainage system is fed by three basins: Najafgarh, Barapullah and Trans Yamuna.

The government has received draft reports suggesting drainage improvements in the Najafgarh basin, but reports on the other two basins are still awaited.