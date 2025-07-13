19 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: At least 19 Palestinians, including a child, were martyred on Sunday in a series of air raids launched by Israeli warplanes on various areas across the Gaza Strip, targeting residential homes and displacement tents.



According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), ten Palestinians were martyred when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house west of the Nuseirat Camp, in the central Gaza Strip.



A similar airstrike left five Palestinians dead and several others injured west of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.



Also in Gaza City, a child was martyred and several others wounded in an Israeli shelling that targeted a home.



Meanwhile, occupation forces bombed multiple residential buildings in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, causing extensive property damage.



In the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians following an Israeli bombardment that truck a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Yunis.



The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October 2023, has so far resulted in 57,882 martyrs and 138,095 wounded, amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.