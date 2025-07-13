UEM Secures Top Position Among The Best Engineering Colleges In Kolkata

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 12, 2025 9:10 am - Leading the Way in Innovative Technical Education and Industry Placements

The University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, proudly announces its continued recognition among the Best engineering colleges in Kolkata, consistently delivering excellence in technical education, cutting-edge research, and impressive placement records.

University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, has once again been ranked among the Best engineering colleges in Kolkata

UEM Kolkata's commitment to high-quality education, practical skills, and student success has made it a preferred choice for students seeking a future-ready engineering degree. The university's state-of-the-art campus features advanced laboratories, modern research centers, and collaborative spaces that foster both technical knowledge and creative thinking. UEM Kolkata has set a benchmark in engineering education by integrating advanced technology, experienced faculty members, and a practical, project-based learning approach. The university's modern campus, equipped with world-class laboratories and research facilities, fosters a vibrant environment for innovation and personal growth.

“We are honored to be acknowledged among the best engineering colleges in Kolkata. Our students' success and the remarkable achievements of our faculty reflect our commitment to academic excellence and industry engagement,” said Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Chancellor of UEM Kolkata top-rated undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering, UEM Kolkata designs its curriculum in close consultation with industry experts to deliver the skills that top employers demand. Students benefit from hands-on projects, live internships, and mentorship from leading professionals.

UEM Kolkata offers a wide spectrum of engineering programs, including Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering. The curriculum is regularly updated to meet industry demands, with global collaborations and internship opportunities preparing students for both domestic and international careers.

The university's dedicated placement cell collaborates with top national and multinational companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, and Amazon. For the past several years, UEM Kolkata has boasted a 100% placement record, with students securing high-paying jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

In addition to academic rigor, UEM Kolkata encourages student-led innovation, start-up incubation, and participation in international competitions, helping students become well-rounded professionals and future industry leaders.

Admissions for the 2025–2026 academic session are now open. Prospective students and parents are invited to learn more about UEM Kolkata's programs, campus life, and placement opportunities.

For more information, visit or contact the admissions office at +91-8010700500

About UEM Kolkata:

University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, is a premier institution committed to providing world-class engineering education, research, and placement opportunities while nurturing innovation and social responsibility.