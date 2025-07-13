Thrill-Seeker Alert: NASCAR Midsummer Classic Returns To Roseville's All American Speedway

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 12, 2025 10:37 am - Get ready for high-octane action! The NASCAR Midsummer Classic is revving back into Roseville's All American Speedway on July 26. Fans will witness elite Late Models, Super Stocks, Jr. racers, fireworks, and family fun under the stars.

Roseville, CA - Get your engines roaring-Roseville's legendary All American Speedway will light up the summer sky on July 26 with the much-anticipated NASCAR Midsummer Classic, a thrilling night of stock car racing, fireworks, and family fun.

First opened in 1954 and expanded to its current one-third-mile paved oval in 2008, All American Speedway has been a cornerstone of Northern California motorsports for over 70 years. The annual Midsummer Classic has become one of the marquee events of its NASCAR weekly series-bringing top-tier talent, fierce competition, and unforgettable excitement to local fans.

This year's lineup promises edge-of-your-seat action, featuring the NASCAR Berco Limited Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Legends, Jr. Late Models, and culminating with a high-stakes demo or Trailer Bash. The evening will conclude with a dazzling fireworks show following the races.

Last year's standout performer, Brad Cobabe, took home the Late Model championship by just a single point-setting the bar high for this year's contenders. Returning champions like Napa's Dylan Zampa, who currently leads the CARS Tour standings, will be on hand as well. And keep an eye on young phenoms; Jr. Late Model standout Vito Cancilla, the 2023 Jr. Late Model champion, continues to impress in the next-gen ranks.

“All American Speedway is more than a track-it's a community hub where generations of fans come together to celebrate fast cars and friendly competition,” said track spokesperson Tim Huddleston.“The Midsummer Classic delivers everything fans love: thrilling heats, top drivers, and unforgettable fireworks.”

Tickets are available online or at the gate-$20 for adults, $15 for kids ages 6–12, and free for those under five. Gates open at 4?pm, with opening ceremonies at 5?pm and racing beginning shortly after. The finale fireworks show will dazzle crowds following the final checkered flag.

Whether you're a die-hard stock car enthusiast or looking for a family-friendly outing under the summer stars, the NASCAR Midsummer Classic at All American Speedway is the place to be.

For full event details, ticket info, and race schedules, visit AllAmericanSpeedway.