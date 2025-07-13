Russians Attacked Sloviansk With Geranium-2 Uavs, Damaging Hospital And Kindergarten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Sloviansk is under fire again. At around midnight, the city was once again hit by a Geranium-2 UAV. The Center and Zalyznychnnyi microdistricts were targeted. Buildings of the clinical hospital, a kindergarten, high-rise buildings, and private houses were damaged," said Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and seven wounded in Donetsk region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling.