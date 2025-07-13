Air Defense Destroys 40 Of 60 Russian Drones Used Since Evening
From 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, and throughout the day on July 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 60 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the directions of Kursk and Millerovo in the Russian Federation (up to 40 of them were Shaheds).
During the day, the enemy attacked rear regions with strike drones (more than 20 Shaheds), and at night – frontline territories in Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, air defense forces shot down 20 enemy Shahed-type drones (and other types of drones) in the north, east, west, and center of the country.Read also: Russians shell Donetsk region, kill four civilians and wound five today
In addition, 20 drone simulators were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
Twenty drones were recorded hitting five locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, around midnight, Russian troops attacked Slovians in Donetsk Oblast with a Geranium-2 UAV, damaging a hospital and a kindergarten.
Photo: 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Kharkiv
