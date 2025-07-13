Azerbaijan Women's 3X3 Basketball Team To Face China In Bucharest Quarterfinals

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national women's 3x3 basketball team will take to the court today in the quarterfinal round of the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Bucharest.

According to Azernews , the Azerbaijani squad is set to face China in a high-stakes showdown scheduled to begin at 18:50 Baku time.

The team has had a dominant run in the tournament so far, defeating Japan's Tsukuba 21–10 and Switzerland's Lausanne 21–11 in the group stages. Continuing their impressive form, the Azerbaijani players also edged out Ukraine in a thrilling 21–20 win and overpowered Singapore 22–10.

With four victories from four games, Azerbaijan enters the quarterfinals as one of the tournament's standout performers. The match against China is expected to test the team's resolve, as both sides vie for a place in the semifinals of one of the most competitive events on the international 3x3 basketball circuit.